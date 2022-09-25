On My Radar

Five minutes with actress Larona Moagi

The local actress talks her favourite music, what she’s loving on TV and her go-to beauty products

South African actress and content creator Larona Moagi is best known for portraying Itumeleng Mokoena on 1Magic’s award winning The River, a role for which she received the nomination for Favourite Rising Star at the third DStv Mzansi’s Viewer’s Choice Awards in 2020. Moagi is working on her next big acting role and on a variety of brand campaigns. We spoke to Moagi to find out what’s on her cultural radar. ..