Got the call you’ve been waiting for? Here are 5 tips to ace that job interview
Job-hunting is not for the faint-hearted. It is a real struggle out there and too often an opportunity will die at the interview phase.
An interview for a position is not only scary, often you don’t know if you are saying too much or not enough.
It can be hard to convince an interviewer you are right for the job, so here are tips to help you feel more confident.
Penquin’s HR director Annemie Burger and HR coordinator Fundi Twala shared advice to ace an interview.
TELL YOUR CAREER STORY WITH CONFIDENCE
The pair said there are standard things hiring managers tend to look for, namely your qualifications, level of experience and general skills you bring to the table.
These should be on your CV, which will be looked at before you do the interview, so there is no need to rattle them off unless you are specifically asked about something.
Instead, tell your career journey like a story.
This may take practice so spend time beforehand going over the most important things you’d like to get across, with particular a focus on connecting your skills with the company’s needs.
It also helps to share how you are a team player and can adapt to the work culture if needed.
BE YOURSELF
If you were bluffing about yourself or your skills, you may quickly be exposed.
While it is good to challenge yourself and tell an interviewer you are willing to learn a skill for the job, you shouldn’t lie about what you can and can’t do.
Being real in an interview will not only make a bigger impression on the interviewer but will also keep you relaxed.
Speak honestly about why you think you’re the best fit for the job and how important it is to balance working hard and having fun.
A good sense of humour and a positive attitude can make all the difference.
