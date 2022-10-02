Bite-sized Reviews
‘Into the Deep’, ‘Blondie’ & ‘Minx’: Five things to stream right now
Movies and shows to binge-watch this weekend
INTO THE DEEP: THE SUBMARINE MURDER
This documentary about the murder of Danish journalist Kim Wall by Danish inventor Peter Madsen on his homemade submarine was screened at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020. After objections by some participants and a recut, it arrives on Netflix and offers an uncomfortable but hard-not-to watch story of Madsen told through the eyes of the director who began her film about him before he committed the act that made him infamous around the world.
Where to stream it: Netflix
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 90 minutes
WATCH | The trailer for 'Into the Deep'.
THE GREATEST BEER RUN EVER
After his undeserved Oscar for the treacle-sweet Civil Rights-era drama Green Book, director Peter Farrelly returns with a similarly comfortable uplifting true story with this dramedy starring Zac Efron as a young, foolhardy Manhattan kid on a mission to deliver some brewskis to his pals serving in the Vietnam War.
Where to stream it: Apple TV+
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 2 hours
WATCH | The trailer for 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever'.
BLONDE
Like its source material — Joyce Carol Oates's fictionalised imagining of the inner life of Marilyn Monroe — this film from director Andrew Dominik is an ambitious, dark and sometimes difficult portrait of the screen icon told not through the lens of her biography but rather of her legend. Thanks to a standout performance from Ana de Armas, Dominik’s bleak but evocatively nightmarish vision of the deal with the devil that was the price of her fame, and a menacing score care of Nick Cave and Warren Ellis, it’s a fascinating attempt to push the boundaries of the biopic into intriguing and intellectually satisfying new territory.
Where to stream it: Netflix
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 3 hours
WATCH | The trailer for 'Blondie'.
MURDER IN PROVENCE
An old-fashioned but charming British murder series based on the stories by ML Longworth. The always excellent Roger Allam and Nancy Carroll star as couple Antoine Verlaque and Marine Bonnet, who are called on to investigate a series of mysteries that expose something of the darker side of the picturesque charms of small-town French life.
Where to stream it: Britbox
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 4 hours
WATCH | The trailer for 'Murder in Provence'.
MINX
A bright, brisk, easy to like and smart comedy about the normally dark and depressing world of ‘70s pornography. Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson give charming and winning turns as a determined young feminist and the smutty publisher who team up to create a feminist manifesto magazine that uses male centrefolds to lure its female target audience.
Where to stream it: Showmax
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 5 hours
WATCH | The trailer for 'Minx'.