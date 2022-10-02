‘Into the Deep’, ‘Blondie’ & ‘Minx’: Five things to stream right now

INTO THE DEEP: THE SUBMARINE MURDER

This documentary about the murder of Danish journalist Kim Wall by Danish inventor Peter Madsen on his homemade submarine was screened at the Sundance Film Festival in 2020. After objections by some participants and a recut, it arrives on Netflix and offers an uncomfortable but hard-not-to watch story of Madsen told through the eyes of the director who began her film about him before he committed the act that made him infamous around the world.

Where to stream it: Netflix

How much time you’ll need to binge it: 90 minutes