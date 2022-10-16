WTF is Going On?
Why’s Kanye hating on the Jews?
Like most other slurs, Kanye's anti-Semitism is a case of damned if you respond to the mudslinging and damned if you don’t
16 October 2022 - 00:02
It's time up for certain shibboleths in popular discourse. For example, #metoo. That ship has sailed. People are now firmly on the side of beleaguered males who may or may not have behaved badly, but apparently didn't deserve to be cancelled and so they weren't. Hollywood is back on track with Johnny and Brad in pole position — nothing sticks to them, ever. Not even Angie’s declarations about the stuff that goes on in the private jet set. ..
WTF is Going On?
Why’s Kanye hating on the Jews?
Like most other slurs, Kanye's anti-Semitism is a case of damned if you respond to the mudslinging and damned if you don’t
It's time up for certain shibboleths in popular discourse. For example, #metoo. That ship has sailed. People are now firmly on the side of beleaguered males who may or may not have behaved badly, but apparently didn't deserve to be cancelled and so they weren't. Hollywood is back on track with Johnny and Brad in pole position — nothing sticks to them, ever. Not even Angie’s declarations about the stuff that goes on in the private jet set. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos