WATCH | Coca-Cola unveils 2022 Qatar World Cup campaign song

Coca-Cola has unveiled its 2022 Qatar World Cup campaign song, and it already has fans jamming to the beat.

The catchy tune was uploaded to the Coke Studio site over the past week and is a “multicultural” spin on the classic Queen hit A Kind of Magic.

The two-minute plus video features Mexican singer Danna Paola, Egyptian neo-soul artist and rapper Felukah and Saudi Arabian singer-songwriter Tamtam belting out the song as young stars show off their soccer skills.

According to Reuters, the video for the song was shot in Mexico City.

The song comes hot on the heels of the release of the World Cup theme by Fifa.

The video was released on October 14 and has already racked up 1.3-million views.

The Qatar World Cup will take place from November 20 to December 18. Doha expects about 1.2-million visitors during the tournament, creating an unprecedented logistical and policing challenge for the tiny Gulf Arab state.

- Additional reporting by Reuters