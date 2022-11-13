Humour
’Tis the season to be duped, so don’t feel sheepish if you fall victim
A story of a sheep, a too-good-to-be-true bargain and a smooth operator that doesn’t have a happy ending
13 November 2022 - 00:01
This is a story about how a friend’s life got flipped upside down and became the moegoe of a town called Cato Ridge. If you did not read that as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, you’ve been living under a rock for the past three decades. Anyway, some weeks ago, I’m in the Valley of 1000 Hills, spending time with my mother, when a friend calls...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.