’Tis the season to be duped, so don’t feel sheepish if you fall victim

A story of a sheep, a too-good-to-be-true bargain and a smooth operator that doesn’t have a happy ending

This is a story about how a friend’s life got flipped upside down and became the moegoe of a town called Cato Ridge. If you did not read that as The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, you’ve been living under a rock for the past three decades. Anyway, some weeks ago, I’m in the Valley of 1000 Hills, spending time with my mother, when a friend calls...