Lifestyle

A dream delayed, not denied: Thapelo Molomo’s road to SA Idol

20 November 2022 - 00:04
Joy Mphande Journalist

Police officer and Idols winner Thapelo Molomo was on the cusp of national fame in 2013 when he chose instead to focus on his psychology studies. Eight years later, his patience paid off and his dream of becoming one of South Africa’s biggest stars came true...

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Mr Price Home is bringing the heat with these summer essentials Home & Gardening
  2. IN PICS | Keeping up with Bonang — and the Kardashians The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Qatar, Brazil, Ghana: best and worst World Cup jerseys The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Treasure trove loading: H&M Home to open first stand-alone store in SA Home & Gardening
  5. Discovery Health establishes SA’s first sharia-compliant medical scheme Health & Sex

Latest Videos

EXPLAINER: Human rights, worker deaths and heat: Here's why the Qatar World Cup ...
'He was a shy, loveable boy,’ says teacher of 8-year old killed in pit bull ...