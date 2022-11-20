A dream delayed, not denied: Thapelo Molomo’s road to SA Idol
20 November 2022 - 00:04
Police officer and Idols winner Thapelo Molomo was on the cusp of national fame in 2013 when he chose instead to focus on his psychology studies. Eight years later, his patience paid off and his dream of becoming one of South Africa’s biggest stars came true...
A dream delayed, not denied: Thapelo Molomo’s road to SA Idol
Police officer and Idols winner Thapelo Molomo was on the cusp of national fame in 2013 when he chose instead to focus on his psychology studies. Eight years later, his patience paid off and his dream of becoming one of South Africa’s biggest stars came true...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos