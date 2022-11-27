The Johannesburg Queer Chorus is a ‘safe space of pure joy’

This amateur ensemble for the city’s LGBTQIA+ community has its sights on a global festival in Italy next year

The battle for human rights is hard. Last weekend a gunman in the US killed five people in an LGBTQ nightclub, and recent efforts by some European teams playing in the World Cup to show their support for the community in Qatar — where same-sex relationships are criminalised — were thwarted when Fifa threatened to sanction any player who wore the “OneLove” rainbow armband...