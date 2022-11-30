Ex-UK top cop reveals ‘disgusting, very real’ threats against Duchess Meghan

The former head of counterterrorism for the UK's Metropolitan Police has described the threats against the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, during her time as a working royal as “disgusting and very real”.

Neil Basu revealed this during an exclusive interview with the UK's Channel 4, which aired on Tuesday.

Basu spoke on a range of issues as he steps down as assistant commissioner of specialist operations for the UK's biggest police force.

One of these was his role overseeing royal protection, during which he revealed the “disgusting and very real” threats made against the duchess, especially from far right groups.

“If you'd seen the stuff that was written and you were receiving it ... the kind of rhetoric that's online, if you don't know what I know, you would feel under threat all the time.