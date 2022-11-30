Ex-UK top cop reveals ‘disgusting, very real’ threats against Duchess Meghan
Former Met cop oversaw protection while Duke and Duchess of Sussex were working royals
The former head of counterterrorism for the UK's Metropolitan Police has described the threats against the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, during her time as a working royal as “disgusting and very real”.
Neil Basu revealed this during an exclusive interview with the UK's Channel 4, which aired on Tuesday.
Basu spoke on a range of issues as he steps down as assistant commissioner of specialist operations for the UK's biggest police force.
One of these was his role overseeing royal protection, during which he revealed the “disgusting and very real” threats made against the duchess, especially from far right groups.
“If you'd seen the stuff that was written and you were receiving it ... the kind of rhetoric that's online, if you don't know what I know, you would feel under threat all the time.
"There were many serious, credible threats against Meghan Markle emanating from the far-right?"— Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) November 29, 2022
"Absolutely."
Former head of counter terrorism for the Met Police, Neil Basu, tells @cathynewman about the "disgusting and very real" threats Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced. pic.twitter.com/JPqfBFaCDO
“We had teams investigating it, people have been prosecuted for it,” he revealed in response to questions on the “genuine threats” to Meghan's life at the time.
Basu's revelation comes months after the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry's legal battle with the UK government over the decision to deny him police protection, even at his own cost.
Harry, who moved to the US two years ago with his wife to lead a more independent life, challenged the decision made in February 2020 by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures, on behalf of the Home Office.
— Additional reporting by Reuters