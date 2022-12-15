SPOTLIGHT | Big, blue and back at last: 'Avatar: The Way of Water' in cinemas; Golden Globes heralds awards season

In this week’s episode of Spotlight we have a look at the long-awaited second chapter of Avatar 12 years after director James Cameron set worldwide box office records. Avatar: The Way of Water stars returning cast Sam Worthington as Jake Sully and Zoe Saldana as Ney’tiri, together with Kate Winslet, Vin Diesel, Michelle Yeoh and Sigourney Weaver.

Magical visuals are again delivered by Cameron with the help of advances in technology. Ancient threats from Pandora's sky people force Sully to uproot his family to protect them by finding a new home with a water tribe. The film is on release in all cinemas, and in 3D and on IMAX.

Awards season has started with the nominations for the 2023 Golden Globes. Searchlight Pictures leads the pack with 12 nominations, including for The Banshees of Inisherin. Other movies and TV series featuring strongly include Abbott Elementary, Elvis, The Whale, Babylon, The Fabelmans and the acclaimed Triangle of Sadness. With reforms to address the Golden Globes’ heavily criticised lack of diversity and transparency, the award ceremony will take place on January 10 in Los Angeles.

Spotlight also looks at the smorgasbord of holiday entertainment on Showmax. From all three seasons of The Wife, to the documentary for every rugby fan out there, Rassie, to seasons 1 and 2 of Euphoria, there is something for everyone.

In cinemas from December 30, acclaimed director Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans takes us on a wondrous adventure. Ultimately it is a story about family, life, loss and finding your place in the world. Don’t miss Spotlight’s feature this week.

Next week’s final Spotlight episode for 2022 gets into the festive spirit with the film, The Amazing Maurice. Kitty and Puppy Haven is hosting pet donation and collection drives at select cinemas. Don’t miss this and other highlights.