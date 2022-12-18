Lifestyle

Interview

Brendan Fraser on obesity: 'You need to be an incredibly strong person'

The former heart-throb learnt some things playing a morbidly obese man in the new drama 'The Whale'

18 December 2022 - 00:00 By Margaret Gardiner

Brendan Fraser explains his character in The Whale as “a man living with a great deal of regret. He’s been harming himself by over-eating.”..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. ‘Elvis’, ‘Top Gun’ land Golden Globe nods as awards make TV comeback Lifestyle
  2. SPOTLIGHT | First look at ‘Where the Crawdads Sing’; Idris Elba fantasy film ... Lifestyle
  3. Will Smith slap, Johnny vs Amber, Ye outburst: 2022’s biggest stories Lifestyle

Most read

  1. 'The palace signed off on us moving to South Africa': Harry & Meghan in final ... Lifestyle
  2. What’s Christmas without trifle? Foodie shares three must-try recipes Food
  3. Chicken Licken’s ‘Wakanda Forever’ spoof gets the thumbs up from Marvel Lifestyle
  4. Stand a chance to get ahead in life: win a bursary with Arena Academy Lifestyle
  5. ‘Great South African Bake Off’ finalist Gerrard Kistanna is more than a foodie Food

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa criticises cadres for disunity after heckling disrupts opening speech ...
Zuma's grand entrance interrupts Ramaphosa's speech