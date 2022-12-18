Interview
Brendan Fraser on obesity: 'You need to be an incredibly strong person'
The former heart-throb learnt some things playing a morbidly obese man in the new drama 'The Whale'
18 December 2022 - 00:00 By Margaret Gardiner
Brendan Fraser explains his character in The Whale as “a man living with a great deal of regret. He’s been harming himself by over-eating.”..
Brendan Fraser explains his character in The Whale as “a man living with a great deal of regret. He’s been harming himself by over-eating.”..
