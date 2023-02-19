INTERVIEW
The Glass Onion: how a murder mystery turned into a romp
The cast of 'The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' talk to Margaret Gardiner about their roles in this modern day take on an Agatha Christie-type caper among the wealthy and indulged
19 February 2023 - 00:01 By Margaret Gardiner
..
INTERVIEW
The Glass Onion: how a murder mystery turned into a romp
The cast of 'The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' talk to Margaret Gardiner about their roles in this modern day take on an Agatha Christie-type caper among the wealthy and indulged
..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos