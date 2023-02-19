Incidentally...
Me, myself and I
There’s an adage that says ‘talking to yourself is the first sign of madness’
19 February 2023 - 00:00
There’s an adage that says “talking to yourself is the first sign of madness”. Many clichés became clichés because they contain at least a grain of truth. This homespun aphorism, however, is total nonsense...
