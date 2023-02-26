The Reluctant Traveler', 'The Strays' & 'Julia': Five things to stream now

LIAISON
Vincent Cassel and Eva Green star in this very French take on the espionage thriller series created by Virginie Brac. When two Syrian hackers are forced to flee their country and seek asylum in Europe, the lives of two ex-lovers — a French mercenary and a British government employee — are upended as they’re forced to work together for the greater good of their countries, while trying to ignore their past passions. New episodes added weekly.
Where to stream it: Apple TV +
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 1 hour
THE RELUCTANT TRAVELER
Canadian comedian with the distinctively bushy eyebrows Eugene Levy decides, at the age of 75, that it might be time for him to push the boundaries of his comfort zone through travel in this lighthearted series in which he journeys the world looking to expand his horizons. New episodes added weekly.
Where to stream it: Apple TV +
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 1 hour
WATCH | The trailer for 'The Reluctant Traveler'.
THE STRAYS
British director Nathaniel Martello-White uses the recent horror trope of race to a distinctly different advantage in this thriller in which a black woman’s carefully created world of suburban English privilege is threatened by the arrival in her neighbourhood of two creepy strangers looking to force her to confront the ghosts of her past.
Where to stream it: Netflix
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 100 minutes
WATCH | The trailer for 'The Strays'.
MURDAUGH MURDERS: A SOUTHERN SCANDAL
A docuseries that explores the tangled web of decades-long corruption by one of South Carolina’s most powerful families. The events of a shocking tragedy and its subsequent legal case exposes their nefarious secrets and long-running history of abuse of power.
Where to stream it: Netflix
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 3 hours
WATCH | The trailer for 'Murdaugh Murders'.
JULIA
Happy Valley star Sarah Lancashire transforms into the eccentric but endearing cooking legend Julia Child in this gentle biopic series. It traces Child’s rise to television stardom with the creation of her show in the 1960s — which essentially created the modern cooking show as we know it — against all odds and in the face of the rampant misogyny of the era.
Where to stream it: Showmax
How much time you’ll need to binge it: 8 hours
WATCH | The trailer for 'Julia'.
