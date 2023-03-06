South Africans are going through a lot. Between daily load-shedding, petrol price increases and all-round drama on the political front, we sometimes need a good laugh.
Five minutes with comedian Prev Reddy
We speak to the stand-up comic ahead of his next show about getting real on socials, good podcast and TV content and the best grilled prawns in Gauteng
Image: Supplied
South Africans are going through a lot. Between daily load-shedding, petrol price increases and all-round drama on the political front, we sometimes need a good laugh.
As a remedy, consider some comic relief in the form of the second edition of Darren Maule & Friends, a one-night only comedy show which will be staged at The Globe at Suncoast in Durban on March 18.
East Coast Radio breakfast show host Darren Maule will be welcoming a number of South African comedians on stage, including Prev Reddy, Marc Lottering, Carvin Goldstone, Skhumba and Lindy Johnson.
We caught up with Reddy ahead of the show to find out what show-goers can expect to what’s currently on his cultural radar.
What’s good on TV?
Reboot is a new comedy show on Disney+ that features Keegan Michael Key, Johnny Knoxville and Judy Greer. It’s about a 80s sitcom that has been picked up for a 2022 reboot. The writing as well as the cast is absolutely fantastic. The show has been cancelled at Disney+ but there is a high chance of it being picked up on another network. If you’re into comedy, this is one you have to watch before it blows up.
What podcasts do you enjoy?
Comedy Gold Minds by Kevin Hart. In this podcast series Kevin interviews some of the greatest comedians as well as upcoming comics, getting to know about their background, their journey in comedy and everything related to being in the comedy space. It’s a brilliant insight into how the minds of comics work and how they vary.
WATCH | The trailer for 'Reboot'.
Any apps you love using?
BeReal! It’s an app that asks you to post a selfie at random parts of the day. Whilst you are taking the selfie, it is simultaneously taking a picture of the environment in front of you and is shared to a feed consisting of friends that you have added to your list. I love this app because it is exactly what it says it is. No filters, no music, no editing. Just a picture of your authentic self that gets shared with your friends.
What music is currently on your radar?
Ice Spice is a Brooklyn-born and raised rapper who is making waves in the underground rap space as well as TikTok. A lot of her verses speak on self-confidence with catchy rhyme schemes and bars. She’s also just hella cool!
Image: Supplied
Any books you can recommend?
They Both Die At The End is a fictional novel by Adam Silvera. It’s set in a world where a company predicts your death day, giving you a heads up the day before. The time, place and manner in which you die is not stated, meaning you literally have to live your last day to the fullest.
The story follows two characters who are the polar opposite of each other but somehow cross paths as they have the same death day. Along the journey they develop a friendship which evolves into love as they force each other out of their comfort zones.
It’s beautifully written and beautifully tragic as the title already lets us know how it ends but the book teaches you to take risks and chances because you never really know what tomorrow holds. I know it sounds bleak but it’s beautiful, I swear.
And restaurants?
Marinado in Benoni is a quaint, family-owned restaurant in the east of Johannesburg but the food is exceptional. It’s hands down the best grilled prawns in Gauteng and totally worth the drive to Benoni.
What can people expect from the second edition of Darren Maule & Friends?
They can expect to hear my thoughts on the current state of SA, and the difficulties of living in it as a young South African. I think it’s going to be a set that a lot of South Africans will relate to.
• Tickets for Darren Maule & Friends from R200 via Ticketpro.
