Five minutes with singer-songwriter Jethro Tait

Johannesburg-based singer-songwriter Jethro Tait has been getting airplay on some of SA’s local music stations — and with good reason.

After starting a career in songwriting in 2013, Tait joined Four in 2014, a band that went on to win the first season of The X Factor SA. In 2021, his first EP, I Don’t Sleep, received a SA Music Awards nomination for Best Pop Album, and SAD, his most successful single, received a SAMA nomination for Record of the Year.

He recently released his single, Here With You, which forms part of a new body of work he hopes to release next year. “Here With You is a lead in to a bigger body of work that I am finishing off where I’ll be stepping into a slightly different sound. I’m trying my best not to rush it because they’re songs I really love and believe in,” Tait says.

We spoke to the musician to find out what’s on his cultural radar.