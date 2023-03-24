Lifestyle

King Charles' state visit to France postponed due to violent protests

24 March 2023 - 14:48 By Dominique Vidalon
People walk past graffiti reading 'Death to the King' and '49.3' (a clause in the French Constitution to push the pension reform bill through the National Assembly without a vote by lawmakers) on March 24 2023, a day after clashes about the law.
People walk past graffiti reading 'Death to the King' and '49.3' (a clause in the French Constitution to push the pension reform bill through the National Assembly without a vote by lawmakers) on March 24 2023, a day after clashes about the law.
Image: Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

King Charles' state visit to France on Sunday has been postponed, the Elysee Palace said, after social unrest due to President Emmanuel Macron's changes to the pension system erupted into violence in Paris and other cities across the country. 

The Elysee said a decision was taken by the British and French governments after trade unions called for a further day of nationwide strikes and demonstrations during the king's visit.

The postponement will be a major embarrassment to Macron, who hoped the monarch's visit would mark a symbolic step in the two countries' efforts to turn a page after years of poor relations post-Brexit.

King Charles was due to travel first to France for three days, before moving on to Germany, an itinerary that was seen as a coup for the French president who has sought to position himself as Europe's de facto leader.

“The visit will be rescheduled as soon as possible,” the Elysee said.

A Buckingham Palace source said King Charles' visit to Germany will go ahead.

Black-clad anarchists fought street battles with police for several hours in the French capital on Thursday, ransacking a McDonald's restaurant, smashing up bus shelters and setting alight mounds of garbage that have piled up during strikes.

In Bordeaux, at the heart of one of France's best-known wine growing areas and where King Charles had also been expected to visit, protesters set alight the entrance to the city hall.

The upending of plans to host King Charles — which included a lavish banquet at the Palace of Versailles — will only pile further pressure on Macron to find a way out of a crisis that has seen some of France's worst unrest since the 'Yellow Vest' rebellion of 2018/2019.

The violence intensified after Macron's government pushed legislation to raise the retirement age by two years to 64 through parliament without a vote. His government lacks a clear majority.

— Reuters

