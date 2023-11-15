It doesn’t rain for actor Will Smith, it pours. A man claiming to be the star’s former personal assistant, Brother Bilaal, claimed he walked in on him and actor Duane Martin engaging in sexual intercourse.
The claim comes as people were beginning to forget about the bombshell unleashed by his wife Jada Pinkett-Smith about their troubled marriage, saying they had been separated since 2016 but were not legally divorced.
Bilaal made the claims during an interview with podcaster Tasha K.
“I have seen sexual acts, one I walked in on.”
The interviewer asked Bilaal who he walked in on, and he responded: “Him and Duane Martin.”
In the interview teaser, Bilaal speaks about how he was looking for Smith and could not find him when he was needed on set.
“I’m running all over the studio. He’s not in his dressing room. I go to the cafeteria and see his car is there and I’m like: ‘Where is this guy?’ This is unlike him. I open the door to Duane’s dressing room and that’s when I see Duane having anal sex with Will.
“There was a couch and Will was bent over on the couch. Duane was standing up, killing him, murdering him. It was murder in there,” Bilaal said describing the sexual act.
According to reports by The Daily Mail, the I am Legend actor denied Bilaal’s claims, saying they are “unequivocally false”.
Smith’s spokesperson told TMZ through a statement the story was “completely fabricated”. Another source told the entertainment media agency Smith was “considering taking legal action”.
Martin was married to actress Tisha Campbell in 1996. The pair divorced in 2020.
Will Smith’s former assistant claims he walked in on him in a compromising position with Duane Martin
