Own your retirement: why sectional title living is your best bet

Buying a life rights option does have its benefits: it is more cost-effective as many developers fix some of the costs and levy hikes, and conveyancing costs and transfer duties aren’t applicable.

However, none of the buyer’s capital outlay goes towards investing in fixed property, nor is a life rights option considered an asset, so it will not appreciate in value. Contractually, once the buyer passes away, the developer takes ownership of the property once again and someone else will occupy it. Only after its subsequent sale following the death of the purchaser, the deceased's estate may receive a small portion of the initial investment.

“Financial security is earned through years of hard work. It is a privilege to build equity and pass on a tangible asset to loved ones and dependents - especially one that is likely to grow in value due to location, desirability and market demand. With a life right, none of this is possible. We’re seeing many mature buyers investing in a lifelong home at Capri Village, even before they’re ready to live in it, and renting it until they decide to move in.

"This is another advantage of a sectional title property or free-hold ownership, and it’s just one example of the flexibility and financial independence it allows. For this reason and more, the demand at Capri Village has surpassed our expectations, showing a healthy and vibrant over-50s market. It offers buyers a lifestyle that stands out from other retirement options, all based on thorough research and a perceptive understanding of what mature adults want.”