A recent viral job advert for a professional “cuddle mate” has sparked a conversation about spending money for companionship and cuddles.
Florence Litswalo's Pro Cuddling South Africa said it was looking for someone to “provide cuddling services”.
“This includes: Cuddling services, [for example] embrace the client in a consensual and non-sexual manner. This means the nature of the relationship to the client(s) is non-committal.
“For the duration of the session in accordance with the selected time, the client must be advised to communicate when uncomfortable for any reason. The cuddle mate must also communicate the same.”
Litswalo told the Sunday Times she received more than 200 applications for the job and took the posting down shortly after it went up. She said there was a high demand for professional cuddlers in South Africa.
“In our crazy, busy, world we often forget how important touch is. We need it to relieve stress and anxiety and to remind us we are not alone in the world. It is important people know they are seen and appreciated.”
The service is available in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape and costs anything from R900 for 90 minutes to R2,400 for six hours and R4,500 for 12 hours. Any session longer than six hours comes with a free meal, often via a delivery service such as UberEats.
Responding to a post of the advert on social media, some people said they would use such a service because it beats loneliness and “sometimes you just need a hug and reassurance”. Others were a bit more sceptical about how it would work, while some said they would just cuddle their pets.
POLL | Would you spend R4.5k for a day with a 'Pro Cuddler'?
Litswalo has seen most demand in Gauteng with men in their late 30s and across racial lines.
“Often they are visitors from overseas who want to have someone with them in South Africa or want to relieve their anxieties.”
She said those who want to hire a cuddle mate or become one need to undergo vetting. Those who provide the service are checked extensively, with CVs scrutinised and intense interviews conducted.
“We have to make sure a person is serious about this and not trying to make a quick buck. If we see you are a questionable character or a chance-taker we decline the application.”
Once hired, pro cuddlers are trained, including in how to spot abusive behaviour or unwarranted advances that could put them in danger.
Customers are also vetted by the company before they are able to book a session.
“We are asked about 'happy ending' and we explain we are not that kind of service. We provide companionship and stress relief only”.
