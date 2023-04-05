SA actor to perform at swanky art house of Indian billionaire's wife

“The cultural centre is home to three performing arts spaces: the majestic 2,000-seat Grand Theatre (which has a ceiling encrusted with Swarovski crystal), the technologically advanced 250-seat Studio Theatre and the dynamic 125-seat Cube.
South African actor Rajesh Gopie has made a prestigious list of performers to showcase their work at a newly launched multimillion dollar cultural centre in Mumbai — a passion project of Nita Ambani, wife of Indian billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani.
The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre opened last week amid much fanfare with Hollywood and Bollywood A-listers in attendance, including Tom Holland of Spider Man fame, Zendaya, Indian star Shah Rukh Khan, supermodel Gigi Hadid, Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas as well as Penelope Cruz.
The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre website describes it as “a first-of-its-kind, multidisciplinary space in the sphere of arts, within the Jio World Centre, located in the heart of Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex.
“The cultural centre is home to three performing arts spaces: the majestic 2,000-seat Grand Theatre (which has a ceiling encrusted with Swarovski crystal), the technologically advanced 250-seat Studio Theatre and the dynamic 125-seat Cube.
“It also features the Art House, a four-storey dedicated visual arts space built to global museum standards to house a shifting array of exhibits and installations from the finest artistic talent across India and the world.”
According to Forbes, Mukesh Ambani chairs and runs the $104bn (R1.8-trillion) Reliance Industries, which has interests in petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom and retail.
Gopie announced on Facebook he will perform his one man play Out of Bounds at the Studio Theatre next week.
Using 28 different characters, Gopie, often humorously, tells the story of Lal Lachund, a young Indian growing up in 1980s apartheid South Africa, who lives with his parents and extended family in a cramped house in Inanda and longs for a house where he has his own room.
Apart from theatre, Gopie has also featured in films such as Keeping up with Kandasamys' and The New Material.
He is excited to be featuring with A-list Indian actors such as Anupam Kher, who stars in the hit television series New Amsterdam.
Gopie told TimesLIVE he will leave for India on Monday night.
“It's a great privilege for which I'm grateful. I'm happy to bring a home show to this international platform.
“I've been touring my plays around the world since 2003. I carry my country's pride wherever I go,” he said.
