Discover the remarkable ‘Secrets of the Elephants’
National Geographic's latest natural history series sets out to uncover the emotions, language and thinking of elephants and the ways they have adapted in their changing environments
30 April 2023 - 00:00
Fifteen minutes into the second episode of Secrets of the Elephants I'd become invested in the narrative unfolding on the screen before me. My heart had already broken a little in the first episode and now I was being presented with the birth of an elephant calf in the Namib Desert...
