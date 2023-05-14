To what extent do the celebrated costumes play a role in shaping your performance?
The costumes and wigs are important for Charlotte because they dictate how she walks, stands, even the way she speaks. It takes two-and-a-half hours to get ready but when I look in the mirror and the final jewellery is put on, it’s a feat.
What is it about the character that appeals to modern audiences?
She’s modern in the way she holds herself. She’s assured of who she is. Being unapologetic is something we should strive for — it’s not easy — but we should try to have a sure footing and be confident. That's why this character appeals to viewers in the modern world.
INDIA AMARTEIFIO (YOUNG QUEEN CHARLOTTE) AND COREY MYLCHREEST (YOUNG KING GEORGE)
How much did you rely on historical research to prepare for your roles?
IA: I knew this wasn't going to be a documentary and that they're based on historical figures. I also knew that Shonda creates fantasy lands. I had to do background research to understand who my character was; to understand the era and the costumes before I took the role. I went to Kew Gardens, where George and Charlotte lived for a lot of the period, and spoke to historical researchers there who gave me insight into who they were and how they lived — the mundane things that history books leave out.
Interview
'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' — behind the scenes of the prequel
Tymon Smith speaks to the cast about their experiences making the first of many planned additions to the expanding Bridgerton story
Image: Supplied by Netflix
Shonda Rhimes takes the Bridgerton universe in a new direction ahead of the beloved period romance’s third season with a spin-off that investigates the backstory of Queen Charlotte and her relationship with the troubled King George III. Tymon Smith spoke to the cast about their experiences making the first of many planned additions to the expanding Bridgerton story.
GILDA ROSHEUWEL (QUEEN CHARLOTTE)
Are there differences between the older version of your character in Bridgerton and the younger version in this series?
There's no difference between the young and the old. It’s amazing that a 17-year-old woman knows exactly who she is. When I had my first conversation with India Amarteifio, who plays young Charlotte, it was clear she knew this character from the beginning — India is sure of herself, she's unapologetic. To see the journey from 17-year-old Queen Charlotte through to the character we know and love in Bridgerton was seamless.
'Barry' was such a hit, man, it's sad to see him go
To what extent do the celebrated costumes play a role in shaping your performance?
The costumes and wigs are important for Charlotte because they dictate how she walks, stands, even the way she speaks. It takes two-and-a-half hours to get ready but when I look in the mirror and the final jewellery is put on, it’s a feat.
What is it about the character that appeals to modern audiences?
She’s modern in the way she holds herself. She’s assured of who she is. Being unapologetic is something we should strive for — it’s not easy — but we should try to have a sure footing and be confident. That's why this character appeals to viewers in the modern world.
INDIA AMARTEIFIO (YOUNG QUEEN CHARLOTTE) AND COREY MYLCHREEST (YOUNG KING GEORGE)
How much did you rely on historical research to prepare for your roles?
IA: I knew this wasn't going to be a documentary and that they're based on historical figures. I also knew that Shonda creates fantasy lands. I had to do background research to understand who my character was; to understand the era and the costumes before I took the role. I went to Kew Gardens, where George and Charlotte lived for a lot of the period, and spoke to historical researchers there who gave me insight into who they were and how they lived — the mundane things that history books leave out.
Image: Supplied by Netflix
CM: There's a wealth of useful knowledge, including a brilliant book by historian Andrew Roberts that came out in 2015 with pages from George’s private diaries and letters to Charlotte. It details things like his incredible and tempestuous relationship with his grandfather and his relationship with his mother.
Bridgerton is known for its steamy sex scenes; what was it like filming them?
IA: We were protected by intimacy co-ordinators so we could overcome the initial nerves, anticipation and unease. The intimate scenes were expertly crafted and performed — it’s technical, there’s no room for improvisation. Everyone knows what they’re doing and we’re well prepared. We took the scenes seriously with a professional approach.
WATCH | The trailer for 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'.
ARSEMA THOMAS (YOUNG LADY DANBURY)
How did you prepare for the role?
Lady Danbury doesn’t exist in history — she’s a black, formidable woman who’s not a slave but from aristocracy. She speaks her mind and isn't afraid of anybody. I interviewed my mother and my grandmother because both are strong presences in my life. They’ve been in positions where they had to fulfil their duty. Music was a good way of connecting with the character. I listened to classical music like Debussy and Tchaikovsky and to contemporary women rappers like Little Simz to make Agatha a three-dimensional character.
What was it like to play the younger version of Adjoa Andoh's character who's become a memorable part of the Bridgerton series?
I was apprehensive at first, thinking that I had to copy her performance, but the director, Tom Verica, explained that I should make her my own. That gave me confidence to make decisions about how to play the character. It was helpful to discuss with Adjoa how she'd envisioned her character — at ages three, 11, 15. Agreeing on that felt like we were creating a separate script for ourselves full of anecdotes we'd crafted. It was a way for me to pay homage and respect to Adjoa's performance, which built this woman from nothing into an amazing character in Bridgerton.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
Watching the Windsors
'Unforgotten' star Sanjeev Bhaskar on the switch from comedy to killers
A year to live — how would you spend it?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos