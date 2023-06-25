Extravagance galore as Durban July patrons pay up to R10k for hospitality
More than 50,000 people are expected to attend the premier race meeting on Saturday
25 June 2023 - 00:02
At a time when most South Africans are tightening their belts, some with cash to splash are forking out up to R10,000 for a spot at one of the many opulent hospitality marquees at the upcoming Durban July...
