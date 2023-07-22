While many are reeling from the recent explosion that saw one person killed and 48 injured, it seems lovers of artificially intelligent art are having fun with the recent disaster.
In a post shared on Twitter by media personality Siphesihle Vazi, three images show the rendering of Bree Street in the Johannesburg CBD with models posing in what looks like a fashion shoot.
Captioned “we're truly an expressive nation”, the post has been met with mixed reactions, with many wondering why it was made.
Joburg explosion turned into 'fashion': Netizens react to AI impression of disaster in the CBD
‘Broke and visionless South Africans’ called out for not supporting graphics
Image: Antonio Muchave
Some users felt it “looked dope” and were impressed by the images produced. It is not certain whether they were aware the images were digitally produced.
In a recent update, one of the suspected causes for the explosion, illegal mining, was ruled as unlikely following comments from the department of mineral resources and energy spokesperson Ernest Mulibana.
Lilian Ngoyi (Bree) Street has been closed and alternative routes have been made available.
