Lifestyle

Joburg explosion turned into 'fashion': Netizens react to AI impression of disaster in the CBD

‘Broke and visionless South Africans’ called out for not supporting graphics

22 July 2023 - 10:25 By Staff Writer
Engineers assess the damage on Lilian Ngoyi (Bree) Street. File photo.
Engineers assess the damage on Lilian Ngoyi (Bree) Street. File photo.
Image: Antonio Muchave

While many are reeling from the recent explosion that saw one person killed and 48 injured, it seems lovers of artificially intelligent art are having fun with the recent disaster. 

In a post shared on Twitter by media personality Siphesihle Vazi, three images show the rendering of Bree Street in the Johannesburg CBD with models posing in what looks like a fashion shoot.

Captioned “we're truly an expressive nation”, the post has been met with mixed reactions, with many wondering why it was made.

Some users felt it “looked dope” and were impressed by the images produced. It is not certain whether they were aware the images were digitally produced.

In a recent update, one of the suspected causes for the explosion, illegal mining, was ruled as unlikely following comments from the department of mineral resources and energy spokesperson Ernest Mulibana.

Lilian Ngoyi (Bree) Street has been closed and alternative routes have been made available.

Support independent journalism by subscribing to TimesLIVE Premium. Just R80 per month.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

AI bodies, it's enough to make you puke

In a deeply confusing move, an organisation called The Bulimia Project asked artificial intelligence (AI) to produce the perfect human body ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Are AI’s killer robots coming for us?

AI is developing at a frightening speed. It will take human intervention to regulate its influence on the world, writes Sanet Oberholzer
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Hollywood studios say they offered actors $1bn in gains before strike

SAG-AFTRA called a strike last Thursday after union negotiators said they were unable to reach an agreement with studios on a new three-year contract ...
Lifestyle
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

  1. Joburg explosion turned into 'fashion': Netizens react to AI impression of ... Lifestyle
  2. 5 things to stream before watching 'Oppenheimer' Lifestyle
  3. Here are four ways to Barbiefy your beauty look The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Free doughnuts and movie tickets: Pick n Pay goes ‘Barbie’ crazy Lifestyle
  5. Minnie Dlamini shares excitement at first South African film award nod Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Taxi driver says he thought Bree street explosion was a bomb, feels traumatised
Parow residents have their say on Norman Simons release into their community