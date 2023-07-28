It is being screened as part of Cartoon Network Africa’s offering but the hope is to roll it out globally.
“We wanted it to be an African success first,” said Nick Wilson, executive producer of Garbage Boy and Trash Can and partner in Pure Garbage with Moshood and Mike de Seve from US-based studio Baboon Animation.
“We developed and produced it with the hope and intention that it will be able to travel globally, so once it’s done its run in Africa it will be shared within the other regions of Cartoon Network.
“The jokes are universally funny and it doesn’t matter that the kid is from Nigeria. He is relatable and accessible to anyone in the world. There is a lot of potential and a lot of possibilities.”
Moshood said the African animation industry faces a number of limitations, including limited infrastructure, a lack of dedicated animation studios, specialised equipment, access to advanced technology and funding. But despite the challenges, he said the industry holds significant opportunities for development.
It’s finally here: Cartoon Network’s first African-produced superhero animation has hit the screens
‘African animation serves us as a powerful tool for education and social impact,’ says Nigerian creator of ‘Garbage Boy and Trash Can’
Image: Supplied
His name is Garbage Boy and his sidekick is Trash Can and he’s a superhero, not just because he believes he’s capable of saving the entire world, but because he’s a pioneer of African animation.
When Garbage Boy and Trash Can aired last week it became the first African-produced superhero animation comedy series to be broadcast on Cartoon Network Africa.
The brainchild of Nigerian creator and director Ridwan Moshood, Garbage Boy has an unwavering belief that he’s capable of saving the world with the little he has. What others regard as trash, Garbage Boy sees as opportunities for fun as he embarks on adventures with his talking alien robot Trash Can.
“The inspiration for creating the lead characters came from the derogatory name bullies used to call me in school,” explained Moshood, who said he created the characters to help children experiencing the same mistreatment.
Image: Supplied
“I soon realised this name did not define my identity or limit my potential. That's why I decided to create a show centred on the character Garbage Boy who, despite the name, is actually a superhero, a symbol of overcoming adversity and proving hurtful labels do not determine one’s true worth.”
The 10-episode series was commissioned by Cartoon Network after Moshood won the Cartoon Network Creative Lab initiative which was formed to encourage creators and to produce animations by Africans for Africans.
It took four-and-a-half years to bring to life and was co-produced in collaboration with Pure Garbage, a South African company which was founded specifically for this project, and Magic Carpet, a Nigerian animation studio.
It is being screened as part of Cartoon Network Africa’s offering but the hope is to roll it out globally.
“We wanted it to be an African success first,” said Nick Wilson, executive producer of Garbage Boy and Trash Can and partner in Pure Garbage with Moshood and Mike de Seve from US-based studio Baboon Animation.
“We developed and produced it with the hope and intention that it will be able to travel globally, so once it’s done its run in Africa it will be shared within the other regions of Cartoon Network.
“The jokes are universally funny and it doesn’t matter that the kid is from Nigeria. He is relatable and accessible to anyone in the world. There is a lot of potential and a lot of possibilities.”
Moshood said the African animation industry faces a number of limitations, including limited infrastructure, a lack of dedicated animation studios, specialised equipment, access to advanced technology and funding. But despite the challenges, he said the industry holds significant opportunities for development.
Watch the trailer for 'Garbage Boy and Trash Can'.
“It’s gradually gaining recognition and momentum and one of the aspects of the industry is commitment to showcasing unique stories and promoting cultural representation,” he said.
“African animators draw inspiration from the continent’s rich history and traditions. We’re offering a refreshing perspective that resonates with both African and global audiences. Moreover, African animation serves us as a powerful tool for education and social impact.”
His advice to aspiring African animators is to embrace their unique perspectives.
“Draw inspiration from your surroundings and leverage the uniqueness of your perspective. Tell stories that reflect your culture and showcase the beauty and richness of Africa and continue learning, keep practising, hone your skill.”
• Catch Garbage Boy and Trash Can on Cartoon Network, DStv channel 301, every Monday at 4.45pm.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:
It's full stream ahead for SA animators
Carol Ofori stars in Disney animation series 'Kizazi Moto'
‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ is a colourful explosion of adventure
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Latest Videos