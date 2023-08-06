Looking for a mind-bending trip? Look no further than a 'psychedelic concierge'

A psychedelic concierge is not a euphemism for a guy at the end of a phone bearing a backpack of tricks

If a holiday to a hotspot on our overheating planet sounds like a trip you'd rather avoid, there is a different kind of trip for you. A newly minted concierge service could provide it for you. At a hefty price, of course. ..