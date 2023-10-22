To make screening accessible to communities throughout South Africa, Screen Her Save Her and Keystone Medical have, since 2021, travelled the country with their mobile breast cancer screening unit.
“With the mobile mammography screening unit, we aim to provide women with a safe, out-of-hospital environment for reliable screening,” Cox-Cronje said. “As in previous years, we will be targeting women who typically need to travel long distances to access this level of screening.”
The procedure, which is carried out by an all-women team of professionals, takes about 30 minutes, is painless and highly effective at detecting breast cancer.
Having travelled through Kathu, Upington, Langebaan, Malmesbury and Oudtshoorn this year, the unit is now in George, after which it will move to Plettenberg Bay and Jeffreys Bay.
Screenings are available to medical aid and private patients, with a number in each location available to patients who cannot afford an examination.
Detecting breast cancer early saves lives and this mobile unit is making it easier
The Keystone Medical and Screen Her Save Her breast cancer screening unit has been travelling around South Africa since 2021
Image: Supplied
Breast cancer is the most common form of the disease among women globally, and according to South Africa’s 2020 National Cancer Registry, one in 30 South African women is at risk of developing it.
But the diagnosis need not be fatal. According to the American Cancer Society, when breast cancer is detected early, while still in the localised stage, the five-year survival rate is 99%.
Early detection can be done through monthly self-breast examinations and scheduling regular exams with a professional. According to Rosa-Marie Cox-Cronje, director of NGO Screen Her Save Her, this should be done annually.
“Cansa [the Cancer Association of South Africa] recommends that women get screened yearly for breast cancer, either via a mammogram or ultrasound, depending on the density of the breast tissue and the age of the woman," said Cox-Cronje.
Image: Supplied
“Those who cannot afford the cost of a screening would contact Screen Her Save Her directly for further assistance. The need is then identified and the patient is referred to our network of health-care professionals in their respective areas for their screening, or alternatively the mobile breast cancer screening unit if it is in their respective town,” Cox-Cronje added.
The unit will be in the following areas on these dates:
Keep an eye on the Screen Her Save Her website for next year’s dates and the Calendly link through which to book for screenings at each location.
