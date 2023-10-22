The joy of revolution
Zineb Sedira, a French-Algerian artist and filmmaker, was in Cape Town to screen her 'Dreams Have No Titles'
On November 5 1970, members of the Black Panther Party faced trial at the New York Supreme Court for conspiracy, arson and other charges. That day, Joseph Phillis, an assistant district attorney, insisted on showing the film The Battle of Algiers (1966) by Gillo Pontecorvo as part of the prosecution’s evidence. The film follows the Algerian struggle for independence in the 1950s, which Phillis argued was material the Panthers used in their guerrilla warfare training. The screening was meant to stigmatise the Black Panthers and compare them with the Algerian Front de Libération Nationale (FLN), but the strategy backfired and in May 1971 the Panthers were all acquitted. Edwin Kennebeck, one of the jurors, admitted: “The film did more to help me see things from the defence point of view than the DA [district attorney] suspected.” ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.