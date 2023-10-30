Lifestyle

‘Renaissance World Tour: A Film by Beyoncé’ to premier in London and Los Angeles in November

30 October 2023 - 09:35
TshisaLIVE Entertainment
Beyoncè Knowles will release a film based on her world tour titled Renaissance World Tour: A Film by Beyoncè.

The visuals will be premiered in London on November 25, followed by the US on November 30.

The film will be released worldwide on December 1. Tickets for Africa, Asia, Australia, Europe, South America and the Caribbean are expected to go on sale on November 9 on the website. 

The Love on Top hitmaker released the trailer for the film at her final show in Kansas City in the US earlier this month.

The singer's world tour was her highest-grossing tour to date.

Tickets for the film are available in the US, Canada and Mexico. The selling price is $22 (R416), according to reports by The Economic Times.

Beyoncé's film is a theatrical production of the singer-songwriter's global tour this summer, spanning 57 concerts across 40 cities in North America and 14 across Europe.

It follows a similar release by pop superstar Taylor Swift, whose Eras Tour concert film was distributed in cinemas in North America this month.

