Lifestyle

Patrick Dempsey named People magazine's 'sexiest man alive'

08 November 2023 - 10:27 By Danielle Broadway and Alicia Powell
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Actor Patrick Dempsey poses during a photocall for the television series "Devils" during the annual MIPCOM television programme market in Cannes, France, on October 14, 2019.
Image: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

"Grey's Anatomy" actor Patrick Dempsey was named People magazine's "sexiest man alive" for 2023 on Tuesday, taking over the title from 2022 honoree and Marvel star Chris Evans.

Dempsey, 57, said he was "completely shocked" when he heard the news and thought it was a joke, noting "I've always been the bridesmaid."

"It's nice to have the recognition, and certainly my ego takes a little bump, but it gives me the platform to use it for something positive," Dempsey told People for the cover story.

Dempsey has grown in popularity over the years, starring in nearly 250 episodes of ABC's "Grey's Anatomy" as heartthrob neurosurgeon Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd to being a modern day prince charming in the 2007 musical film "Enchanted".

Dempsey, married to makeup artist and beauty line founder Jillian, is most interested in how his children, Talula, 21, and 16-year-old twins Sullivan and Darby, will react to his new status.

"They're just going to make fun of me and pick on me and figure out every reason why I shouldn't be," he said. "Which is good, they keep me young."

In December, Dempsey will be seen in the biopic "Ferrari", directed by Michael Mann, portraying Italian Formula One driver Piero Taruffi opposite Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz.

When Dempsey found out the movie was being made, he took a risk and called Mann to ask for a part.

"I'd been following the movie for years, so I called Michael," he recalled. "That taught me if you really want something, you have to do it yourself."

Another passion project of Dempsey's includes the Dempsey Center, which he founded in honor of his late mom to support cancer patients and their loved ones.

Reuters

