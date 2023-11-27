To enter the competition tell us the name of the boy in the story.
Zoya and Naru reader competition | For elephants' sake
Win a three-night getaway for two people at Umlani Bushcamp in the Timbavati Private Nature Reserve valued at R40,000
Image: Supplied
Zoya and Naru, An African Journal of a Boy and an Elephant is a beautifully illustrated book for adults and children that follows the journey of a youngster and his four-legged friend through “the wide elephant corridor” to the far horizon, from “one wilderness reason to another”, picking up a different animal along the way. Their aim: to reunite baby Zoya with his herd.
The book explains the harmonious coexistence between nature and humankind, were we to live in an ideal reality. “Wouldn't it be nice if we could all live in peace,” says the boy, Naru, towards the end of the book.
No matter how different each animal they meet along the way is, from a dog to a lion, butterfly, monkey or giraffe, the story helps us to understand that we are all interconnected and should strive for peaceful coexistence.
The book is written in the style of an African proverb, using the continent's wildlife to raise awareness of elephants' plight and the need to protect them.
Image: Supplied by Jacana
Published by Jacana Media, it was inspired by the work of conservation NGO Elephants Alive.
The text, by Caroline Montague, is evocative of the African bush, its people and wildlife, and their vital importance in the fast-disappearing natural world.
The book is illustrated by artist Richie Ryall in subtle strokes and colours that evoke images of the wilderness and the animals that roam therein.
The forward, by Sir Tim Rice, outlines its aim — “to remind us that we are custodians of our precious environment and the wildlife of Africa”. He continues: “This marvellous book, with its backdrop of survival in the wilds of Africa, makes our duty crystal clear.”
Designed in the mould of 2019's worldwide best seller, The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse, the poignant story of Zoya and Naru, An African Journal of a Boy and an Elephant is an excellent idea for a gift for any age group this festive season.
Image: Supplied
WIN:
To celebrate the release of Zoya and Naru, An African Journey of a Boy and an Elephant, one lucky reader will win a three-night, all-inclusive getaway for two at the beautiful Umlani Bushcamp, an off the grid and beaten tourist track eco lodge that offers intimate and thrilling wildlife encounters, and a chance to reconnect with nature.
Set in the breathtaking Timbavati Private Nature Reserve and sharing an unfenced border with the Kruger National Park, Umlani Bushcamp oﬀers an authentic African safari experience.
Image: Supplied by Jacana
To enter the competition tell us the name of the boy in the story.
Send your answers to marketing@jacana.co.za by December 15 2023.
Terms and conditions:
The prize includes:
• R10,000 cash
• Accommodation for two adults in a double room
• All meals and local-brand drinks
• Optional daily walk
• Two game drives per day
The prize excludes:
• Curios or extras
• Transfers and transport to Umlani Bushcamp
• Vehicle entry permit to Timbavati Private Nature Reserve (R250 per person)
• Conservation levy (R510 per person per day, subject to change)
Other Ts and Cs:
• The competition closes on December 15 2023.
• The winner will be chosen via a lucky draw and contacted via email.
• The winner’s name will be announced on Facebook, Instagram and X.
• The prize is valid between January 7 and November 30 2024, subject to availability.
• The three-night, all-inclusive getaway is not transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash.
• The competition is not open to Jacana Media, Elephant Alive and Sunday Times employees or their families.
• Jacana Media, Umlani Bushcamp and Elephants Alive will not be liable for any loss/injury to any persons or belongings.
• Three other lucky readers will win a copy of the book.
