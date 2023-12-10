Yoh! Christmas — Netflix's festive delight
This six-part romantic comedy series follows protagonist Thando Mokoena on her quest for love
In South Africa, Christmas arrives with hot, summery flair. Instead of snow, we have the sun blazing in clear blue skies and casting a warm glow on the vibrant streets of our cities and towns. Mixed in with the laughter of children playing is the iconic sound of an ice cream truck in the distance - its slightly out of tune, yet charming jingle forming the soundtrack of sweltering days, punctuated with afternoon thundershowers. As kids flock to the truck, eagerly clutching coins, a marching band weaves through the neighborhood, their festive tunes blending with the enthusiastic voices of a local choir singing Christmas carols. The air is filled with a sense of community and joy, encapsulating the spirited essence of a local summer Christmas. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.