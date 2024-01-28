Hot Lunch
How Elroy Fillis-Bell is leading Joburg Ballet into the light
Company's new CEO wants to democratise ballet in SA and attract diverse audiences to performances
28 January 2024 - 00:00
Elroy Fillis-Bell wants to meet at his local. The Gourmet Grocer is in Birdhaven, epicentre of the padel-playing, dog-walking, gym kit-bedecked crowd that gathers in this corner of Johannesburg in a kind of sporting efflorescence every morning...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.