Halala, Tyla! Your Grammy win heralds the dawn of a new African cultural reawakening
An embodiment of Joburg’s hustle culture, the young songstress, now a Grammy winner, began posting self-penned songs to her Instagram account while at school
11 February 2024 - 00:04
Barack Obama is a fan of her Amapiano-meets-R&B melodies. The music video for her debut single Getting Late got millions of Mzansi’s citizens a-jiving. And now she now can add “Grammy Award-winning songstress” to her impressive CV. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.