Halala, Tyla! Your Grammy win heralds the dawn of a new African cultural reawakening

An embodiment of Joburg’s hustle culture, the young songstress, now a Grammy winner, began posting self-penned songs to her Instagram account while at school

Barack Obama is a fan of her Amapiano-meets-R&B melodies. The music video for her debut single Getting Late got millions of Mzansi’s citizens a-jiving. And now she now can add “Grammy Award-winning songstress” to her impressive CV. ..