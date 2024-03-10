I remember a time when people used to like me. Those were the days
I come across as an unhelpful, self-centred bastard, which — if we’re going to be totally honest — is accurate
10 March 2024 - 00:00
Conventional wisdom dictates that the older we grow, the wiser we become. I don’t know any more. I hope you don’t dispute the fact that being liked by people is significantly better than being despised. At no other prior stage in my life have I been more disliked than I am now. And yet, when I was seventeen, I possessed the wisdom to always behave in a manner that ensured my popularity with friends, family, acquaintances and strangers. It wasn't uncommon to hear mothers in my neighbourhood say, “If all the boys on this street were more like that Ngcobo boy”. I'd be pleased...
