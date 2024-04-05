What were SA's favourite cars 40 years ago?

The March 1984 cover of (South African) Car magazine shows a Mitsubishi Tredia Turbo as its main subject. A comical amount of body-roll indicates the sedan was being driven with zeal, snapped while tackling a corner for maximum dynamic effect.

Back then, the topic of turbocharging was a novelty. In 2024 almost every passenger car relies on the principle of boost. We have electric cars too, as well as the prospect of hydrogen-powered vehicles, previewed last month with our exclusive local drive of a special BMW prototype.

Cruises down motoring memory lane are customary at least once a year. Through the musty, yellowing pages of aged print, contrasting the motoring landscape in 2024 with the scene 40 years ago makes for some interesting and amusing insights.

Cigarette manufacturers spent quite a bit to punt their wares, while scantily-clad women with permed hairdos were deployed liberally, gracing everything from aftershave promotions to aftermarket sound system advertisements.

What cars were South Africans buying? A feature in the issue taking stock of 1983 sales in entirety, cites the Toyota Corolla as the best-selling passenger car in the country, followed by the Cressida, Mazda 323, Volkswagen Golf-Jetta duo and Ford Escort.