IN PICS | Funders turn out for turtle gala
The Turtle Conservation Centre is caring for about 300 rescued turtle hatchlings after the recent storms in the Western Cape
14 April 2024 - 00:00
A few days after storms wreaked havoc in the Western Cape, it was a clear and starry Thursday night when I found myself beneath a canopy of blue with a charitable crowd including Madiba’s eldest grandchild (who made waves in 2017 for admitting she wouldn’t be voting for the ANC); a celebrity twosome coy about whether they’re in the romantic way (let me tell you, love is definitely in the air); and three turtles named Luna, Bokkie and Nori...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.