Hot Lunch
The soulful brilliance of Atwanda Kani
Atandwa Kani has a voice that is rich and majestic in Shakespearean English and achingly poetic and powerful in high isiXhosa
14 April 2024 - 00:03
There is the voice that is rich and majestic in Shakespearean English and achingly poetic and powerful in high isiXhosa. He says it is his “soul speaking” and you can believe it. ..
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.