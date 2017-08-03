Designer Kat van Duinen is redefining luxury - one handbag at a time

In her new store at the luxurious Silo Hotel, Kat van Duinen is redefining luxury in South Africa - one stitch at a time.

Born in Poland, Van Duinen relocated to Cape Town with the idea of bringing her notion of elegance and extravagance to the city.

This is evident in her thoroughly detailed ostrich leather handbags.

"We're a strong local brand that enjoys a high level of traction with tourists, and we're looking to extend our presence in Cape Town, Johannesburg and the rest of South Africa.

"Our brand's story is unique: exquisite, luxury, genuine exotic-leather women's accessories proudly handcrafted in South Africa.