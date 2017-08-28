Somizi, Pink: best & worst dressed celebs at the MTV VMAs 2017
Forget the award-show drama and spectacular stage performances, our favourite thing about the MTV Video Music Awards is seeing what the stars are wearing on the red carpet.
Here's which celebs hit a fashion bull's eye - and which ones completely missed the mark:
BEST DRESSED
PINK
We loved Pink’s androgynous Annie Hall moment on the red carpet and we especially love that she made it a family affair.
Pink and her daughter Willow looked adorable in their almost-matching “menswear” with Willow in polka dots and Pink rocking a pinstripe.
This look might not be for everyone, but it was fantastic testament to the fact that there is something really gorgeous about a woman in a suit – no matter how old she is.
MILLIE BOBBIE BROWN
The 13-year-old Stranger Things actress managed to look both age-appropriate and edgy in a playful black Rodarte dress embellished with silver speckles, which she paired with Stuart Weitzmann’s modern take on lace-up ankle boots.
It’s always refreshing to see young stars buck the evening gown trend and opt instead for something lighter and less austere. All things considered, Bobbie Brown managed to outdo quite a few of her older counterparts in the fashion stakes.
YARA SHAHIDI
The 17-year-old Black-ish star looked elegant, composed and impossibly beautiful in an off-gold silk dress with a subtle flounce on the shoulder and a black band accentuating her waist.
Sahidi is definitely somebody to watch, both on and off screen.
WORST DRESSED
SOMIZI
Our local dynamo looked a little bit like a disco version of that scary clown from Stephen King’s It. But he also looked like he was having a really, really good time, pom-poms, go-go boots and all, so … don’t knock it till you try it?
HEIDI KLUM
It is entirely possible that Heidi Klum has the best body of anybody, living or dead, but even she couldn't make this sheer, sequin-spangled creation look elegant.
KESHA
Kesha looked like a candy-floss pumpkin in gown that swamped her slight frame. The black bows on her shoulders had the unsettling effect of seeming to keep her upright, weighed down as she unquestionably was by all those layers and layers of pink tulle.
Never mind –she’s young, she’s powerful and she’s gorgeous, there’s always next year for her to get it just right.
