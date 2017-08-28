Somizi, Pink: best & worst dressed celebs at the MTV VMAs 2017

Forget the award-show drama and spectacular stage performances, our favourite thing about the MTV Video Music Awards is seeing what the stars are wearing on the red carpet.

Here's which celebs hit a fashion bull's eye - and which ones completely missed the mark:

BEST DRESSED

PINK

We loved Pink’s androgynous Annie Hall moment on the red carpet and we especially love that she made it a family affair.

Pink and her daughter Willow looked adorable in their almost-matching “menswear” with Willow in polka dots and Pink rocking a pinstripe.

This look might not be for everyone, but it was fantastic testament to the fact that there is something really gorgeous about a woman in a suit – no matter how old she is.