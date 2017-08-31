Money-saving fashion tips that'll help you streamline your wardrobe

Spring-cleaning means getting rid of everything you don't need and it always makes your life simpler and better.

As the new season approaches many people are taking note of a challenge that's been circulating around style blogs - to wear only 10 items for 10 days. But how easy is it to shop sparingly for life, not just the new season?

Wouldn't it be a comforting thought if there really was a definitive answer to the question of how many items to have in your wardrobe - a magic amount meaning you were neither bored silly nor utterly overwhelmed when looking for something to wear?