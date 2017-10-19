Fashion & Beauty

Bonang, Minnie - celebs are lovin' bobs. Here's how to steal their style

If you thought a bob was a bob was a bob, think again. These seven celebs prove that there are many different ways to rock the must-have haircut of the moment

19 October 2017 - 11:30 By Nokubonga Thusi
Ayanda Thabethe is one of the global ambassadors for Mizani hair care.
Image: Instagram/@ayandathabethe_

AYANDA THABETHE: THE TEXTURED BOB

Though usually seen sporting a bone-straight bob, Ayanda knows how to switch it up by adding some loose curls for texture and to give her hair an effortless choppy appeal. 

Achieve this faux asymmetrical look by using a curling wand to curl random sections of your hair into loose waves and spritzing a root-lifting spray at the base of each section for a beachy feel.

BONANG MATHEBA: THE CHIC BOB

Spotted on the streets of Paris, Bonang gave the bob a sleek finish with a bluntly-cut edge and not a flyaway in sight. 

Steal her style by smoothing a hair serum over your locks and reinforce the sleekness by running a hair straightener through them.

SELENA GOMEZ: THE COOL GIRL BOB

Selena has the edgy, cool-girl bob of our dreams – whether slicked all the way back or worn with a middle parting and slightly tousled, this look is great for medium to thick hair types.

Glam this bob up in the evenings by applying some medium-hold gel to your hair and slicking it back. For an easy day look, simply run some soft waves through the ends.

MINNIE DLAMINI: THE FINE LOB

The longer-length bob, affectionately known as the lob, is a happy middle ground for those who're struggling to commit to a big chop. If you're one of them, follow Minnie's lead and sport a fine-textured lob with feather-light strands and curled-in edges.

KENDALL JENNER: THE RETRO BOB

Sweeping just above the shoulders, Kendall Jenner's retro, 50s-inspired bob is elegant and flattering for most face shapes.

To achieve this look, create a deep, side-parting and using big rollers along the ends of the hair and at the base of the side-swept hair to create soft cascading waves. 

K NAOMI: THE CHEEKY BOB

A great way to accentuate your jawline is to go for a bob that is cut just below the cheekbone, sits in the hollow of the cheek or on the jawline. 

Follow K Naomi’s cue and sport this cheeky bob with a middle parting or a blunt fringe.

JESSICA NKOSI: THE LAYERED MOB

Add softness to strong facial features by trying a layered medium-length bob (mob) like Jessica Nkosi, adding a long, sweeping fringe that falls along your cheekbones. 

Alternatively cut into your bob up until it hits your jawline to create a double-layered frame.

