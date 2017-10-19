Bonang, Minnie - celebs are lovin' bobs. Here's how to steal their style

AYANDA THABETHE: THE TEXTURED BOB

Though usually seen sporting a bone-straight bob, Ayanda knows how to switch it up by adding some loose curls for texture and to give her hair an effortless choppy appeal.

Achieve this faux asymmetrical look by using a curling wand to curl random sections of your hair into loose waves and spritzing a root-lifting spray at the base of each section for a beachy feel.