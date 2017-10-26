Top magazines axe fashion photographer after sex claims

Terry Richardson, the fashion photographer, has been barred from working with some of the world's top magazines.

An e-mail circulated within the media group Condé Nast International this week announced it would no longer work with him. Staff were told any work commissioned from Richardson but not yet published should be "killed or substituted".

Richardson, whose photographs are known for being sexually explicit, has been dogged for years by allegations of sexual exploitation of models, something he's always denied.

James Woolhouse, the company's executive vice-president and chief operating officer, wrote: "Condé Nast would like to no longer work with the photographer Terry Richardson. Please could you confirm this policy will be actioned ... effective immediately."

Richardson wrote in a letter published on the Huffington Post website on Friday last week: "I have never used an offer of work or a threat of rebuke to coerce someone into something that they did not want to do."