'Bacteria's the ultimate natural beauty ingredient. It's a game-changer'

Probiotics are known to have a positive effect on digestive health, but when it comes to skincare, there've been few beauty products to harness that effect. That's changing.

Of the skincare labelled "probiotic" launched globally in recent years, 27% was introduced in 2014, 34.4% in 2015 and 38.7% in 2016.

It's an incline that data insight group Mintel predicts will continue.

Probiotics help the skin regain its natural balance in the same way that they help to rebalance the gut. The idea is that by applying probiotics to the surface of the skin, or adding them to products that repair the skin at a cellular level, good bacteria will help to strengthen the skin's own immunity and calm inflammation. This is exciting for people who suffer with acne or sensitive skin.