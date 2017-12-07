Original Is Never Finished: adidas Originals reveals third chapter of film
New cast includes Kendall Jenner reinventing some of the world's most recognisable pieces of art, proving she is doing things her way
Reinventing its own creative work, lifestyle brand adidas Originals has released the third chapter of its Original Is Never Finished campaign and film – proving that when you create freely, the outcome will always be original.
My Way by Frank Sinatra, the iconic soundtrack that has become synonymous with Original, is remixed and reimagined, featuring a new cast of cultural connectors from the worlds of music, style and sport.
The new collective includes adidas Originals global brand ambassador Kendall Jenner; rappers Playboi Carti, 21 Savage and Young Thug; and NBA star James Harden, all of whom redefine the idea of originality. They use their individuality and creative spirit to challenge the status quo.
Original Is Never Finished explores the idea of recreation. In the third chapter, scenes from previous chapters are recreated with the new group of creators.
A timeless symbol of beauty, Botticelli’s The Birth of Venus, inspires Jenner, wearing the iconic Superstar silhouette, who assumes the well-known pose of the goddess Venus while enclosed in a sci-fi pod – redefining the notion of birth and rebirth, and raising provocative questions for a new generation.
Rappers Playboi Carti, 21 Savage and Young Thug, all wearing the un-humble Crazy shoe, are positioned in a formation referenced from the first chapter of the film, only to be revealed as both defiant and unapologetic, much like their music.
A final reflection from chapter one is an adaptation of the mesmerising “Mirrors” scene, which featured a dancing Dev Hynes. It takes on a new meaning when reinterpreted through sport. NBA star James Harden displays his mastery with a choreographed dribbling sequence while wearing the EQT Support 93/17 sneaker. Each scene is familiar in its own right, but also entirely new.
In a series of new scenes, Leonardo da Vinci’s Vitruvian Man, a symbol of power, proportion and the perception of an “ideal”, is translated to apply to the individuals in the film and illustrate their personalities and influences imposed by cultural and societal beliefs.
“When we released Originals Is Never Finished for the first time, we challenged ourselves to redefine what it means to be original,” says Alegra O’Hare, vice-president of global communications at adidas Originals & Core.
“With the release of chapter three, we are putting our words into practice and reinventing our own work. For us to inspire our creative community, we as a brand must to live up to the challenge, and with Originals Is Never Finished we do just that.”
Originals Is Never Finished is a testament to the constant evolution of originality. In chapter three, the brand proposes a new definition of “original”: it’s not just about where ideas come from, but also about where they are taken.
This article was paid for by adidas Originals.
