Original Is Never Finished: adidas Originals reveals third chapter of film

Reinventing its own creative work, lifestyle brand adidas Originals has released the third chapter of its Original Is Never Finished campaign and film – proving that when you create freely, the outcome will always be original.

My Way by Frank Sinatra, the iconic soundtrack that has become synonymous with Original, is remixed and reimagined, featuring a new cast of cultural connectors from the worlds of music, style and sport.

The new collective includes adidas Originals global brand ambassador Kendall Jenner; rappers Playboi Carti, 21 Savage and Young Thug; and NBA star James Harden, all of whom redefine the idea of originality. They use their individuality and creative spirit to challenge the status quo.

Original Is Never Finished explores the idea of recreation. In the third chapter, scenes from previous chapters are recreated with the new group of creators.

A timeless symbol of beauty, Botticelli’s The Birth of Venus, inspires Jenner, wearing the iconic Superstar silhouette, who assumes the well-known pose of the goddess Venus while enclosed in a sci-fi pod – redefining the notion of birth and rebirth, and raising provocative questions for a new generation.