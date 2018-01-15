HairGoals: 5 simple steps to a soft, shiny afro

Calling all naturalistas, the answer to your afro maintenance struggles isn’t as difficult as it may seem.

“To keep your afro soft and shiny you must be sure to keep your hair moisturised," says Alicia Bailey, Global Educational Corporate Trainer at McBride Research Labs in Georgia, USA.

“Some believe that moisturising consists of only applying topical oils to the hair. Although some oils are essential, proper moisturising starts during cleansing and ends with great finishing products."

Finding the right products for your specific hair type and texture is also important.

"If you follow the five simple steps that I call 'The Fabulous Five', a soft, shiny afro will be the result each time,” says Bailey.

BAILEY'S 'FABULOUS FIVE': 5 SIMPLE STEPS TO A GORGEOUS AFRO

1. CLEANSE

“Cleanse the hair with a moisturising shampoo containing oils like almond and avocado oil or use a co-wash with coconut milk for soft, moisturised and detangled hair.”

2. CONDITION

“Condition with a rich conditioner or hair masque infused with essential oils by applying a liberal amount from roots to tips. Use fingers or a wide tooth comb for easy detangling.”