The top 3 trends from Milan Fashion Week
After New York and London, Milan was the latest fashion capital to reveal its upcoming trends for Autumn/Winter 2018/19 season.
The Italian collections had an eclectic feel to them with inspirations ranging from artistic to retro and ethnic to religious. Still, designers all agreed on portraying powerful women at Milan Fashion Week, with a stronger, more assertive vibe, channeling determination, modernity, romance and supreme femininity.
Here are the top three trends to take away from the Italian runways:
1. GEOMETRIC PATTERNS
New York and London have already heralded the comeback of checks and stripes next winter, not to mention animal print. Milan ramped up the trend with an abundance of geometric motifs, seen in touches, head-to-toe looks or paired with other prints.
The Italian previews brought a veritable explosion of shapes to the runway, from checks and diamonds to polka dots and squares. Seen at Genny, Krizia, Etro - paired with other prints, often with global inspirations - as well as Marco De Vincenzo and Versace.
2. LONG DRESSES AND COATS
In general, womenswear silhouettes are set to go long for the Autumn/Winter 2018/19 season.
While Fashion Month isn't yet over, many of the collections have already featured lots of long skirts and maxi-dresses worn under straight-cut coats and extra-long capes, and often worn with boots.
The look has a highly feminine feel, while also channeling a headstrong determination and scrupulous style, conveying various sides of the modern woman. Seen at MSGM, Missoni, Salvatore Ferragamo, Les Copains and Fendi.
3. ATHLEISURE STILL ON TOP
Anyone who thought the athleisure trend would wane this season has been proved wrong. Lots of labels - sometimes the least expected - brought a healthy dose of sportswear to the Autumn/Winter 2018/19 collections, adding a relaxed touch to elegant silhouettes.
Prada, in particular, went in for sportswear this season, although the theme was also seen in collections from Lucio Vanotti, Gucci, Annakiki and, to a lesser extent, at Giorgio Armani and Tod's.
