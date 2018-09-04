You're being short-changed! Women's pockets don't measure up to men's

Women have been complaining for years that the pockets in their trousers are too small, shallow and inferior to those of men. Now thanks to the informal research of two curious journalists there’s data to support their argument.

Journalists Jan Diehm and Amber Thomas of the data journalism site The Pudding measured the width and depth of the pockets of 80 pairs of jeans across 20 brands – 40 men’s and 40 women’s – sourced from malls in Nashville, New York and Seattle.

To overcome any quibbling about men’s pants being bigger than women’s and therefore having bigger pockets the journalists chose size 32 waists and sampled one skinny and one straight pair for each gender.