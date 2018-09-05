'Effortlessly chic' Meghan Markle named People's best-dressed woman

Meghan Markle was on Wednesday named the best-dressed woman of 2018 by People magazine in a rare royal accolade by the celebrity publication.

Markle, 37, who became the Duchess of Sussex when she married Britain's Prince Harry in May, topped People's annual list ahead of Hollywood actresses including Cate Blanchett and Sandra Bullock, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney and reality star Kim Kardashian.

Giving top honors to a royal family member marked a departure for the magazine.

"We have never had the list with royals or anyone outside of Hollywood. But when you talk about style and 2018 you cannot have that conversation without mentioning Meghan Markle," People Style and Beauty editor Andrea Lavinthal told Reuters.

"Her style was the one that really had the spotlight this year so we felt we had to not only put her on the list but make her the best dressed," Lavinthal said.

California-born Markle, the former star of the TV show Suits, has rarely left the front pages of magazines and newspapers since her engagement to Harry in November 2017. Their May wedding was watched by millions around the world.